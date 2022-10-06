Viral Mohan Bhagwat Quote Calling Rahul Gandhi a ‘Future Leader’ Is Fake!

A viral graphic, which carries a photo of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being shared on social media to claim that he called Rahul Gandhi a "future leader", adding that "taking him lightly" would not be good.

It adds that Bhagwat further said that 'Gandhi's family history shows that taking him lightly would not be right.'

However, we found no record of Bhagwat ever making such a statement. Further, we spoke to a senior functionary in the RSS, who said that the claim is false and Bhagwat never said this.