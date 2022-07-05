100 Days of Yogi 2.0: Bulldozer Action, Jobs, Law & Order Listed as Achievements

Yogi Adityanath completed hundred days of his second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on 4 July 2022.
On this occasion, the CM put forth the achievements of his tenure of 100 days, stating that his government has taken fierce action for improving the state of law and order, whether it was the encounter of criminals or the action of bulldozers on illegal properties.
The chief minister also posted several tweets on his official Twitter handle, listing out his achievements.
"Illegal properties worth Rs 844 crore bought by infamous mafias and criminals have been destroyed and seized under the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals," the CM said.
"So far, illegal properties worth Rs 2,925 crore have been seized or destroyed," he added.
Addressing a press meet on the occasion, Adityanath said, "We are all aware that Uttar Pradesh is the nation's largest state in terms of population. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently touted Uttar Pradesh as a state with tremendous potential. This state has the potential to become the growth engine of India's economy."
"Our government was sworn in on 25 March, 2022. After 37 years in the history of Uttar Pradesh, a government finished its five-year term and then was re-elected with a resounding majority," he added.
The chief minister said that shortly after taking office for the second time in a succession, his Cabinet chose ten industries to help the state flourish, and presentations of projects were made by the respective ministries and departments. To speed up the state's development, PM Modi also announced projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore.
The Yogi government 2.0 had decided that it would provide 20 thousand government jobs and 50 thousand employment opportunities to the youth in the first 100 days of its tenure.
Referring to its previous term, the government claimed that four and a half lakh youth were given jobs under a transparent process, while about three lakh youth got jobs on contract in government departments.
Although the government has not released the number of jobs received during the tenure of 100 days of Yogi 2.0, CM Yogi has tweeted that 10,000 government jobs have been given in 100 days. However, the departments where the recruitments have been made is not known yet.
The Yogi government fulfilled its promise of organising a loan fair in the first 100 days of its second term and provided financial assistance of Rs 16 thousand crore to 1.90 lakh newly established units.
However, the new Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy, supposed to be introduced within 100 days, is still awaited.
Adityanath said the size of the state budget has increased to Rs 6.15 lakh crore in 2022-23 from Rs 3.46 lakh crore.
CM Yogi stated that as part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 47,265 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 2.55 crore farmers, and Rs 12,535 crore has also been paid to sugarcane farmers. According to Yogi, 8 lakh farmers have received agricultural loans totalling Rs. 4635 crore, and plans have been made to irrigate 21 lakh hectares of land.
Yogi highlighted that 95 of the 130 pledges made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra were taken up in the first budget of his second term, which is 6.15 lakh crore and twice the state's budget in 2017, and that efforts are being made consistently to fulfil them.
He also claimed that according to official figures, the unemployment rate of UP has dropped from 18 percent in 2016 to 2.9 percent. However, the claim has been proven wrong by The Quint's WebQoof team.
Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana now has one lakh additional beneficiaries, according to CM Yogi, and the government has increased the pension for elderly and destitute women, people with disabilities, and widows to Rs 1,000.
The CM added that 82,520 Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been provided with Rs 400 crore as a revolving and community investment support fund.
He also claimed that Uttar Pradesh has successfully controlled diseases like coronavirus, kala-azar, malaria and encephalitis.
The bulldozer action has received a special mention in Yogi government 2.0's plan to strengthen law and order in the state.
According to the government, illegal properties worth Rs 844 crore acquired by the 'mafia' have been seized or demolished.
The state government has often been in limelight due to its bulldozer action. While the concept has received backlash from several people, it has also gained support by many. However, the criticisms seem to make no difference to the government.
From Saharanpur to Prayagraj, bulldozers have emerged as an integral part of law and order in the entire state.
Speaking on law and order, Adityanath also said his government has established rule of law in the state which was battling misgovernance, corruption, casteism and dynasticism. The state has been made riot-free and festivals are celebrated peacefully, he added.
The government outlined its accomplishments in hundred days, claiming that 74,385 loudspeakers had been pulled out of religious buildings and action has been taken against fifty significant mafias at the state level and twelve at the district level.
