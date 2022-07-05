100 Days of Yogi 2.0: Bulldozer Action, Jobs, Law & Order Listed as Achievements

Yogi Adityanath completed hundred days of his second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on 4 July 2022.

On this occasion, the CM put forth the achievements of his tenure of 100 days, stating that his government has taken fierce action for improving the state of law and order, whether it was the encounter of criminals or the action of bulldozers on illegal properties.

The chief minister also posted several tweets on his official Twitter handle, listing out his achievements.