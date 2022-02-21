Need, Desperation & Demand But Little Work Under MNREGA for Thousands Across UP

“I have to spend an entire day’s wage on one trip to the hospital.

Do you know how much will I earn for a day’s work under MNREGA? Rs 120.

Do you know how many days’ work would I get when I did? 4 days a month.

Do you know that last time there was any work done in this village under MNREGA? July 2018.”

Sixty-year-old Pachhi’s livelihood has been entirely dependent on the work available under MNREGA, primarily because she is landless. In 2012 her son migrated to Surat where he started working in an iron factory.