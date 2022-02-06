UP Elections 2022: Unemployed Graduates Make a Beeline for Work at Labour Chowks

"I have been coming here to get work for the last 20 years. Almost 200 people come here daily, of which a maximum of 20 get work. The rest go back," Pramod Kumar, 40, a daily wage labourer, said.

The government launched two major policies to assist unorganised labourers and unemployed graduates in the state – the e-Shram card and the Uttar Pradesh Berozgaari Bhatta.

e-Shram cards have been made by the Ministry of Labour for the direct benefit transfer of social security schemes. They are meant for workers of the unorganised sector between the ages of 16 and 59 years. The card also promises accident insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh Berozgaari Bhatta involves a monetary compensation of Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500, which is given to 12th-pass unemployed people in the state.

But a majority of the people that we met on the ground said that they have never received any such monetary compensation.

"We spent Rs 50-100 to get these cards made, but no money has been transferred to our accounts yet," said Mohit Bhoj. He is 24 years old and an Information Technology (IT) graduate.