Old Video of Yogi Adityanath Shared as Him Speaking in Support of Nupur Sharma

A video, showing Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving a speech on a public forum, is being shared on social media with a claim that the CM is showing his support for the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

This comes amid the ongoing controversy involving Sharma and the BJP, which drew international criticism.

However, the video dates back to 2015 when Yogi Adityanath gave a speech at Shri Dudheshwarnath Mandir in Ghaziabad during the Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh.