Old Video of Yogi Adityanath Shared as Him Speaking in Support of Nupur Sharma

Fact-check: The claim states that Yogi Adityanath spoke in support of Nupur Sharma.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video, showing Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving a speech on a public forum, is being shared on social media with a claim that the CM is showing his support for the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her derogatory remarks against the Prophet.
This comes amid the ongoing controversy involving Sharma and the BJP, which drew international criticism.
However, the video dates back to 2015 when Yogi Adityanath gave a speech at Shri Dudheshwarnath Mandir in Ghaziabad during the Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh.
CLAIM
The caption along with the viral video says that Yogi Adityanath showed his support for Nupur Sharma after she faced worldwide criticism for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We divided the video into multiple keyframes on InVid and ran them on Google reverse image search.
This led us to a YouTube video from 15 May 2015 posted by an account named 'Upasana TV,' which carried the clip from the viral post.
In his speech, which was made at Shri Dudheshwarnath temple, Ghaziabad, on 10 May 2015, Adityanath speaks about 'maintaining unity amongst Hindus' and goes on to say that people should support each other in times of crisis.
The viral clip can be seen in the video from 26:07.
Further, we could not find any reports about Adityanath coming out to support Sharma's comments against the Prophet.
Evidently, an old video of Yogi Adityanath giving a public speech has been falsely linked to him showing support for Nupur Sharma after the recent controversy.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)