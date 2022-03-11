After BJP's Win in Polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Submits Resignation to Guv Patel
The governor has asked him to continue working till the formation of the new government.
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 11 March, tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, as his first tenure came to an end.
This came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the UP Assembly election, winning 255 of the state's 403 seats, with a vote share of 41.3 percent.
The governor has asked him to continue working till the formation of the new government, IANS reported.
Earlier, the chief minister held a cabinet meeting where he thanked his colleagues for helping the BJP win the election.
Adityanath's resignation has paved the way for the process of installation of the new government. IANS reported, quoting sources, that the new government was likely to be sworn in next week, before Holi.
Yogi Sweeps Gorakhpur Urban
Meanwhile, CM Adityanath himself won his maiden Assembly election from Gorakhpur Urban constituency by a huge margin of 1,03,390 votes.
In Gorakhpur Urban, Adityanath (with 1,65,499 votes) was up against Samajwadi Party's (SP's) Sabhawati Shukla (62,109 votes), Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) Khwaja Shamsuddin (8,023 votes), Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan (7,640 votes), and Congress' Chetna Pandey (2,880 votes).
Unlike 2017 when the BJP relied heavily on PM Narendra Modi's popularity before the elections and declared Adityanath as the chief minister only after the results were declared, the party this time had officially led the campaign with Adityanath as the CM face.
Since 1998, Yogi Adityanath had served in the Lok Sabha from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh for six consecutive terms..
'UP Voted for BJP's Model of Nationalism, Progress, Governance'
Addressing the media after the BJP's landslide victory, Adityanath thanked the public and party workers in his speech.
"Everyone had their eyes on UP, since it is the most populous state in the country. I am thankful to the people for making us win with an overwhelming majority," he said.
He added that 25 crore people of UP voted for "BJP's model of nationalism, progress and good governance."
(With inputs from ANI.)
