Yogi's Claim of Unemployment Rate Reducing From 18% to 2.9% Misleading

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday, 3 June, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the unemployment rate in the state had fallen from 18 percent to 2.9 percent under his governance.

Talking about the steps taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state since 2017, Adityanath said, "We have built an investment-friendly atmosphere in the state, improved the law and order situation, and started the one-district-one-product scheme under the guidance of the prime minister".