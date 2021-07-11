'Rising Population Root Cause of Inequality': Yogi Adityanath
CM Yogi Adityanath made his statement on the day UP will announce its new population control policy for 2021-2030.
On the occasion of World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter on Sunday, 11 July, to spread awareness about issues that may be caused by rising population.
He stated that increasing population is the root cause of many problems, including inequality, while urging people to spread awareness regarding the same. Uttar Pradesh shelters the highest population in any state in India, with 220 million people.
Adityanath tweeted on the occasion, stating, "Increasing population is the root of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society. Let us, on this 'World Population Day', take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population."
In an attempt to control population growth, Uttar Pradesh is set to announce a new population policy for this decade. The draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, which is available on the UP government's website has promotions to incentivise to families that choose to limit their children to two.
Those with more than two children will be debarred from contesting local body elections, receiving any government subsidy or applying for government jobs. It also suggests tax rebates for families with two or less children.
Suggestions from the public for the draft bill have been invited till 19 July.
It states the necessity of controlling and stabilising the state's population in order to promote equitable distribution of resources and sustainable development. It goes on to discuss how the state has limited ecological and economic resources, so it is 'urgent' that all basic necessities for human life are accessible to all citizens.
The draft bill comes ahead of the state elections next year, and has emerged as a focus area for the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party drew flak from the Opposition in the state and has been accused of wanting to "murder the democracy" in Uttar Pradesh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.