‘Demolitions Part of Illegal State Policy’: Ex-Judges Urge SC To Take Action
The letter-petition urges SC to take suo motu action to "arrest the deteriorating law and order situation in UP."
"The coordinated manner in which the police and development authorities have acted lead to the clear conclusion that demolitions are a form of collective extra judicial punishment, attributable to a state policy which is illegal," wrote several retired judges and senior advocates in a letter petition filed in the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, 14 June.
Pointing out that the "mettle of the judiciary is tested in such critical times", the letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India urges the Supreme Court to take immediate suo motu action, in a bid to –
"Arrest the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, specifically involving the high-handedness of the police and state authorities, and the brutal clampdown on the fundamental rights of citizens."
This petition comes days after the authorities in the state demolished the homes of multiple people who have been accused of violence amid the protests against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
Most recently, on Sunday, the house in which activist and violence-accused Javed Mohammad lived along with his family was razed to rubble on the pretext of it being an allegedly illegal construction.
The letter petition has been signed by:
Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India
Justice V. Gopala Gowda, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India
Justice A.K. Ganguly, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India
Justice A P Shah, Former Chief Justice, Delhi High Court and former Chairperson, Law Commission of India
Justice K Chandru, Former Judge, Madras High Court
Justice Mohammed Anwar, Former Judge, Karnataka High Court
Shanti Bhushan, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court
Indira Jaisingh, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court
Chander Uday Singh, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court
Sriram Panchu, Senior Advocate, Madras High Court
Prashant Bhushan, Advocate, Supreme Court
Anand Grover, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court
'UP CM's Remarks Emboldened the Police', Claim Ex-Judges, Lawyers
Pointing out that instead of according the protesters an opportunity to be heard and to engage in peaceful protest, the petition says that the UP state administration appears to have sanctioned taking violent action against such individuals.
Further, the former judges and practicing lawyers observe that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has, according to media reports, exhorted officials to take such action against the guilty that "it sets an example" and directed invoking of the National Security Act, 1980 and the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.
"It is these remarks that have emboldened the police to brutally, and unlawfully, torture protestors," they noted.
"Pursuant to this, the UP police have arrested more than 300 persons and registered FIRs against protesting citizens. Videos of young men in police custody being beaten with lathis, houses of protestors being demolished without notice or any cause of action, and protestors from the minority Muslim community being chased and beaten by the police, are circulating on social media, shaking the conscience of the nation."Former judges and practicing lawyers say in the letter-petition
According to them, such a brutal clampdown by a ruling administration:
Is an unacceptable subversion of the rule of law,
A violation of the rights of citizens, and
Makes a mockery of the Constitution and fundamental rights guaranteed by the State
