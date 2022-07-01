'Building Used As Office, Not Residence': UP Govt on Prayagraj Demolition

"Javed Mohammed was residing in the same house, which is apparent from the nameplate affixed on the building as well as signboard of the party office which was being run by Javed Mohammed. Thus, the building was not being used for residential purposes but it was the office of welfare party of India of which Javed Mohammed was the state secretary which is apparent from the perusal of sign board affixed on the building," the counter-affidavit read.

Further, to prove her ownership, in her petition, Parveen Fatima claimed that the electricity bill, house tax, and water tax were deposited in her name. She also produced a receipt of the same.

Replying to the claim, the government, in its counter-affidavit, said, "merely by paying the house tax, water tax and electricity bill it cannot be said the building was owned by the said person, who has paid the aforesaid tax and bills. As a matter of fact, in the register of Nagar Nigam Prayagraj, name of Petitioner No 1 (Parveen Fatima) is mentioned in the column of occupier and not as the owner of the building."