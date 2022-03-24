Yogi Adityanath To Be Sworn In As UP CM Tomorrow; 200 VVIPs Expected
Opposition leaders, including SP's Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, are also invited.
Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow on Friday, 25 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and the chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states are expected to participate in the swearing-in ceremony.
A helipad is also being built near the Ekana stadium for the arrival of the Prime Minister.
A list of 200 VVIP guests has been prepared for the programme, to which all the opposition leaders of the state, including former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, have been invited.
Social Workers Invited
Additionally, workers of the mandal unit of the BJP and beneficiaries of welfare schemes have also been invited. Social workers, writers, doctors, engineers, saints of religious monasteries and temples have also been invited to the event.
Seating arrangements have been made for 75,000 people at the venue.
In light of the oath-taking ceremony on Friday, the Lucknow Traffic Police has announced alternate traffic routes for the movement of vehicles in the city. The diverted routes will come into effect at 7 am (for heavy vehicles) and 9 am (for small vehicles) and will remain in place till 10 pm, the police said.
For the grand ceremony, about 5,000 pots will be planted by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) from Arjunganj to Ekana Stadium. Arrangements have also been made for LED lights and colorful skirting on pillars. A total of 5,000 rooms have been booked for VVIP guests at 115 hotels from 24-25 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.