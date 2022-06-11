ADVERTISEMENT

Prophet Row: Bulldozers Demolish Properties Linked to Kanpur Violence Accused

The district administration claimed that it was a "routine exercise."

The Kanpur district administration on Saturday, 11 June, demolished parts of a building owned by businessman Mohammad Ishtiyaq – a close relative of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, accused of being the 'key conspirator' of the violence that erupted in Becon Gunj area in Kapur after Friday prayers on 3 June.

Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) secretary Shatrughan Vaishya while speaking to the media claimed that the demolition has no connection with the Friday incidents calling it a "routine exercise."

"Several notices were served to the owner of the building. The owner sought approval to use the building for residential purposes but is using it for commercial activities," Vaishya stated.

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers on 3 June over attempts to shut shops in protest against derogatory remarks Prophet Muhammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate last month.

A week later on 10 June, protests erupted in several parts of the country including multiple places in Uttar Pradesh. These include Hathras, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Ferozabad, and Ambedkarnagar. Protests in places like Kanpur and Prayagraj, however, turned violent.

The UP police, so far, has arrested 227 suspects.

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
