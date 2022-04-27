ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Festivals, UP Police Remove Loudspeakers From Religious Premises

CM Adityanath directed officials to take measures to avoid communal clashes ahead of Eid and Akshay Tritiya.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 27 April, said it has taken down hundreds of loudspeakers from religious places in several districts while thousands of others have been slapped with strict regulations on orders of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath.

CM Adityanath held a law and order review meeting last week and directed officials to take special measures, especially after Delhi's Jahangirpuri clashes and also because of the holy festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, which are likely to fall on the same date early next month.

One of the directions given was that of removing illegal loudspeakers from religious places and to regulate noise from sanctioned loudspeakers as per various court directions.

The CM said that no new permissions will be granted to set up more loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, as many as 683 loudspeakers were taken down across Sitapur district and the volume of 395 loudspeakers was lowered as per permissible levels, reported NDTV.

'In Compliance With SC Order': Gonda Police

The police in Gonda district tweeted that they removed the loudspeakers from temples and mosques while regulating the volume of sanctioned ones.

Gonda Police tweeted in Hindi, "In compliance with the order issued by the Supreme Court, the religious leaders of the temple/mosque of the Khargupur police station area, with mutual consent, removed the loudspeakers in their respective religious premises voluntarily and the volume of others was lowered.”

Similarly, the police in Saharanpur also removed hundreds of loudspeakers from religious places.

Akash Tomar, the district's police chief said that religious places need permission for loudspeakers as directed by the government, as per a report by NDTV.

He said, "We spoke to religious leaders and caretakers of temples and mosques and over 500 loudspeakers have been taken down voluntarily in the district. This exercise will continue for a few days."

(With inputs from NDTV.)

