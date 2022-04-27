Ahead of Festivals, UP Police Remove Loudspeakers From Religious Premises

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 27 April, said it has taken down hundreds of loudspeakers from religious places in several districts while thousands of others have been slapped with strict regulations on orders of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath.

CM Adityanath held a law and order review meeting last week and directed officials to take special measures, especially after Delhi's Jahangirpuri clashes and also because of the holy festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, which are likely to fall on the same date early next month.

One of the directions given was that of removing illegal loudspeakers from religious places and to regulate noise from sanctioned loudspeakers as per various court directions.