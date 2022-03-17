Tax Exemption, Special Leaves & Politicking as The Kashmir Files Plays in India

Many BJP leaders also made use of the means of the film to criticise the Congress, which had been in power at the centre at the time of the exodus from Jammu and Kashmir.

Blaming the Congress for the condition of the Kashmiri Pandits, BJP MP K J Alphons said that the Congress and its allies created a situation in which the Pandits could not live in Kashmir anymore.

He added that the Pandits were murdered and had a genuine fear for their lives resulting in the exodus, reported news agency ANI.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has been quoted as saying that "the Kashmiri Pandit community was made to leave their homes in the most painful condition."