Did Rhode Island Recognise 'Kashmir Genocide' After 'The Kashmir Files'?

Bollywood film-maker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared photograph of a certificate issued by the American state of Rhode Island and claimed that the state had "recognised Kashmir Genocide" because of his movie, 'The Kashmir Files.'

The claim comes in the backdrop of the recently released movie which talks about the ordeals faced by the Kashmiri Pandits. The movie has been promoted by several prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders with some states making the movie tax-free.

However, we found that the claim was false and misleading. The image Agnihotri shared showed a citation to recognise the premiere of the movie in Rhode Island.