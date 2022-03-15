PM Modi Praises 'The Kashmir Files', Says 'Campaign Being Run to Discredit It'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a BJP Parliamentary Party meet on Tuesday, 15 March, during which he highlighted the role of the film industry in presenting history and praised The Kashmir Files, saying that there is an ongoing campaign to discredit it.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Amaan Iqbal, Pallavi Joshi, and others.