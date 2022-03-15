Did LK Advani Cry After Watching 'The Kashmir Files'? No, This Video Is Old

A video of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani inside what appears to be a multiplex is being shared on social media claiming that he "cried" while watching Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

The video is shared in the backdrop of the film's release, with several videos of moviegoers making provocative communal statements inside cinema halls surfacing on social media.

However, we found that the video in question is from 2020, when Advani got emotional during the film screening of 'Shikara', another movie based on the exodus of a Kashmiri Pandit couple from the Valley following the insurgency in the 1990s, made by Oscar-nominated director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.