Row Between Cong, BJP Over 'The Kashmir Files', Many States Make Film Tax-free

The Kashmir Files, a film based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 in Jammu and Kashmir, has taken centerstage with several states making it tax-free, while a new row has erupted between the Congress Kerala unit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after the former said in a tweet (now deleted) that more Muslims were killed in Jammu and Kashmir during 1990-2007 than Kashmiri Pandits.

Blaming the Congress for the condition of Pandits, BJP MP K J Alphons said, "Congress and its allies created a situation in which the pandits couldn't live anymore. They were murdered, there was a genuine fear for their lives, so they left. Things have improved dramatically after the revocation of Article 370," news agency ANI reported.