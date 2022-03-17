The Kashmir Files: Police Asked To Step Up Security in 'Mixed Population' Areas
A letter to CPs stated that a "one-sided view" of the event could possibly trigger violence between communities.
The Delhi Police has been asked to make security arrangements in areas with a "mixed population" so that no untoward incident occurs after the release of the film, The Kashmir Files, reported The Indian Express.
A letter addressed on 14 March to the district commissioners of police stated, "The movie is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits, and reportedly is based on true events. It depicted the barbarism committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form."
"Adequate police arrangements by local police, including women staff, PCR, and traffic are suggested, especially in mixed population areas, to handle the situation tactfully," the letter added.
It was also stated that a "one-sided view" of the event could possibly trigger violence between communities.
'Communal Situation Fragile Since 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots'
Speaking about the risk of clashes between communities after the release of the film, the letter said:
"The communal situation in Delhi is still fragile since the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Due to the recent hijab controversy and the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech against the Muslim community, it cannot be ruled out that even a minor incident may create communal tension between both communities and affect the law and order situation."
Meanwhile, in Noida's Sector 39, a group of people allegedly created commotion at a movie theatre during a showing of the film on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. Due to the ruckus, the police were called and the screening had to be stopped for a brief period.
The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is based on the attacks on and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.