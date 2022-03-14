'The Kashmir Files' Declared Tax-Free; 'Why Was 'Parzania' Banned?' Netizens Ask

The posters of The Kashmir Files and Parzania.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb/ Twitter)
The Gujarat government, announced on Sunday, that Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files will be tax-free in the state. Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel confirmed the news on social media. Earlier, on Saturday, the film was also declared tax-free in Haryana. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh also made similar announcements about the film.
The Kashmir Files recounts the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in main roles. Reacting to the news, several netizens brought up the reception of the films Parzania and Firaaq when they were released.
One user tweeted, “1.PARZANIA: Inspired by a true story, a Parsi couple attempt to find their son who tragically went missing in Gujarat Riots. 2.FIRAAQ: People who were victims and silent observers during the chaos, find themselves deeply affected in a way that changes their lives forever.”
Rahul Dholakia's Parzania is based on a true story of Azhar Mody whose 13-year-old son went missing during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Cinema owners in Gujarat refused to screen the film despite clearance from the censor board.
New York Times had reported that the multiplex owners’ association had said that they would only screen the film after they received ‘blessings’ from the head of Bajrang Dal.
Journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted, “Gujarat theatre owners ban the screening of the film, Parzania made on the 2002 genocide after right wing fundamentalists attacked cinema halls. Govt of Gujarat led by Shri Shri Modi looked the other way.”
A social media user shared, “I don’t want Kashmir Files to be banned, anywhere. But, Why was Parzania banned in Gujarat? Are narratives of some kinds of violence against some minority communities more acceptable than narratives about other kinds of violence against other minority communities?”
Another user opined, “Why was @rahuldholakia Parzania, banned in Gujarat? And what did happen to Muslims in Gujarat, 2002? Back then ,PM who in riddles asked a CM to follow a path.”
A tweet read, “One got Tax freed and other got Banned. Because other one didn't serve their propaganda!!”
“For those woke people who are saying 'Congress Sarkar Hoti toh #TheKashmirFiles ban ho jati. Parzania is based on 2002 Gujarat. Go watch and see their Hipocracy level (sic),” an user wrote.
Nandita Das’ directorial debut Firaaq was set one month after the Gujarat riots and explored the event’s aftermath. Firaaq won two National Film Awards at the 56th National Film Awards. However, the film was banned in Gujarat.
The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Tisca Chopra, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)