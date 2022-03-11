Court Orders The Kashmir Files Makers to Not Show Scenes on Late Squadron Leader

"The defendants are restrained by way of temporary injunction from showing the scenes depicting the acts pertaining to the husband of the plaintiff namely Martyr Squadron leader Ravi Khanna in the Movie 'The Kashmir Files' to be released on 11th of March 2022," the order stated.

The Court observed that if no relief is granted to the applicant without serving prior notice of the application on the defendants, the suit will become infructuous and defeated by delay.

It also added that the the order is subject to objections, alterations or modification if any by the other side.

The defendants have been given the liberty to move a motion for the vacation of the interim order before 19 March, the next date of hearing.

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty among others.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)