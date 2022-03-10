Review: 'The Kashmir Files' Makes a Compelling Case For Kashmiri Pandits

This isn’t an exodus but genocide, says IAS Brahma Dutt (Mithun Chakraborty). It’s a sentence we hear multiple times in the film. Pushkar Nath Pandit (Anupam Kher) echoes the sentiment when he tries to tell his grandson Krishna (Darshan Kumar) about what they had to endure as a community and family.

The film is based on true events and testimonies by first generation victims and those who lived to tell the horrifying tale of torture and unspeakable violence unleashed on their loved ones. That it wasn’t just some stray incidents of being threatened that made the families leave Kashmir, but the terror that sadly had the tacit support of the then government.