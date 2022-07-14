Jahangirpuri Clash Accused Upset Over Delhi Riots, Instigated People, Claim Cops

Hours after the Delhi Police submitted a 2,063-pages-long charge sheet on the Jahangirpuri violence that took place in April this year, a senior officer told The Quint, “From the beginning, we were exploring the connection of the accused with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests of 2019 and 2020, as well as the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.”

The officer claimed that the Delhi Police’s investigation in the 16 April violence showed that “some of the accused would attend the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh, and would hire buses and take people from Jahangirpuri to the protest site.”

The office claimed that while “the police have not found any direct involvement of the arrested accused – 31 Muslims and six Hindus – with the Delhi riots of 2020” in which 53 people were killed, “there was naarazgi (heartburn) over the riots.”