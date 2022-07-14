Delhi's Jahangirpuri Violence Was Continuation of CAA-NRC Protests: Charge Sheet

In a 2000-word charge sheet filed in April's Jahangirpuri violence on Thursday, 14 July, the Delhi Police has claimed this was "continuation" of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019-2020 and the Northeast Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after the Ram Navmi unrest in April this year across several parts of the country.

On 16 April, communal clashes took place between two groups on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri, that led to several people being arrested and a subsequent crackdown of the Delhi MCD on alleged illegal structures in the area. The investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch on 18 April, two days after the violence.

A total of 37 accused have been arrested in the case so far, while eight are absconding, the charge sheet said.