Delhi's Jahangirpuri Violence Was Continuation of CAA-NRC Protests: Charge Sheet
Communal clashes broke out between two groups on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 Apr.
In a 2000-word charge sheet filed in April's Jahangirpuri violence on Thursday, 14 July, the Delhi Police has claimed this was "continuation" of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019-2020 and the Northeast Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after the Ram Navmi unrest in April this year across several parts of the country.
On 16 April, communal clashes took place between two groups on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri, that led to several people being arrested and a subsequent crackdown of the Delhi MCD on alleged illegal structures in the area. The investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch on 18 April, two days after the violence.
A total of 37 accused have been arrested in the case so far, while eight are absconding, the charge sheet said.
Here are the key findings and processes of the investigation according to the charge sheet:
Eight accused persons are absconding against whom proceeding under section 82 CrPC underway.
Total nine Fire Arms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine swords and clothes of 11 accused persons worn at the time of incident and seen in videos have been recovered.
CCTV footage of 28 cameras of PWD installed around Kusal Cinema Road, 30 Cameras of PWD installed around C-Block, Jahangirpuri were obtained and analysed.
34 viral videos and 56 videos from electronic media were collected and analysed.
20 out of 37 accused persons arrested have been captured in CCTV footages or viral videos.
Total 21 mobile phones were seized from accused persons.
Total 132 witnesses were examined out of which 85 police and 47 public persons/doctors and others.
PIR against two juveniles has been filed before the Principal JJ Board.
Total 13 teams were deployed for verifying background details of accused persons, dump data, Technical (FRS) Analyses, viral videos collections, CCTV footage collection arrest of accused persons, financial aspect, and conspiracy angel etc.
