Jahangirpuri Case: 1 More Arrested by Delhi Police Over Communal Clashes
Communal clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested one more person in connection with the recent incident of violence in Jahangirpuri on Thursday, 28 April, news agency ANI reported.
The accused, Farid, was apprehended from West Bengal, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
On Wednesday, two persons identified as Jaffar and Babuddin alias Babu, were apprehended from Jahangirpuri by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch in connection with the case.
“While scanning through footage of multiple CCTV cameras and mobile videos, Jaffar was seen roaming around with the crowd with a sword during the violence. Babuddin was found to be instigating the crowd during the violence. Both of them have been arrested based on digital evidence and technical surveillance,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.
Communal clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where stone-pelting and arson were reported. A total of 30 persons have been arrested in the case so far, of which three juveniles have been sent to a correction home in the capital city.
Charges under the National Security Act (NSA) have been filed against five accused in the clashes. The five individuals are Ansar Sheikh, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Salim Chikna, Dilshad, and Ahir.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the Enforcement Directorate to take action against Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri case. Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.