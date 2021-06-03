Dear Supreme Court, It’s Time to Erase the Draconian Sedition Law

The data as well as the patterns of the implementation of sedition law in India shows that merely “restricting the application” of Section 124A would not suffice. The Supreme Court needs to take into account the adverse impact of penalising dissent on the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

Siddharth Narrain, a lawyer and PhD scholar at the University of New South Wales, questions the need for a Colonial legacy which, in its logic, believes that people are bound to feel affection for the state. He argues that a provision that coerces people to not show any enmity, contempt, hatred or hostility towards the government established by law, has no place in a modern democratic state like India.

Narrain believes that the government files sedition charges against persons they want to target.