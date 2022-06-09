Delhi Police Files FIR Over Hate on Social Media, Includes Journalist Saba Naqvi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 8 June, said that they have registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading "messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquility."

The First Information Report (FIR), registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, names suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, among others.

The saffron party had taken action against Sharma and Kumar after several nations were angered over the derogatory comments made against Prophet Muhammad.