Remembering Raees, Saif, Aftab: Parents Struggle to Get FIRs Filed

“These threats are an everyday affair for me. Many people are threatening me to give up defending these cases. They are my clients and must be safe. My faith is advocating for my client. People have also told me that I should drop the cases or I could lose my life. Sure, let that happen. If I get scared I will not be able to do my job,” Khan told The Quint, adding that if the dying declarations of the three men had been recorded, the cases would have been registered right then.

“This is the negligence of the police that they did not record dying declarations. If someone is dying, it is logical that they would record their statements in front of a magistrate or a higher official. Why did they get late? It would have all been clear then itself. This is the responsibility of the government,” he said.