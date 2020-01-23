‘Thank You Modi Ji for Emboldening Us,’ Say Women of Shaheen Bagh

What is interesting is that despite being muted she has always been central to India’s politics, be it Congress’ flip flops in the Shah Bano case or the Modi government’s decision to criminalise triple talaq. No one has ever asked her what she wants, what her grievances are. Her views and opinions have always been presumed and taken for granted.

What we are witnessing in Shaheen Bagh today is not just an extension of a civil society movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, it is an uprising of Muslim women, especially those dressed in burqas, who are coming out to reclaim their voice and their space in public discourse. The women of Shaheen Bagh, who have spent this cold winter on the streets, staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, do not need any spokespersons or representatives.

They represent themselves and are taking on the Modi government with a ferocity that has left many stunned. While shooting my story I interviewed several of these women who said that they are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emboldening them.

Many of them said that they did not realise that their veil could be used against the community till the BJP government framed and passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. They said that they have always seen the BJP as a party that works against the interest of minorities but what made the party more obnoxious and intolerable was the government’s misrepresentation that it had the support of Muslim women, especially those behind veils.