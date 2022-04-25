Delhi Violence: How AAP’s Doublespeak on Jahangirpuri Legitimises BJP’s Hate

For the last eight years, every opposition party has grappled with the problem of coming out with an effective narrative on communalism. The popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and sympathy for its ideology among large sections of the electorate have meant that calibrating responses to Hindutva violence remains a political task fraught with challenges.

Given that we are in the midst of a particularly violent surge of Hindutva, many opposition parties have veered towards a more assertive response. An opposition letter, signed by 13 opposition parties, including the Congress, minced no words in assigning the blame for the heightened communal violence to “private armed mobs [that] enjoy the luxury of official patronage”.