Podcast | Gambia Cough Syrup Deaths: How Safe Are Made-In-India Drugs?

On 5 October, the World Health Organization issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups – manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company – that were linked to the death of 66 children from diethylene glycol (DEG) poisoning in the Gambia.

DEG poisoning is a well-known contamination. India has had at least five incidents of DEG poisoning in the past, and yet, something like this happen yet again in 2022.

Tracing the history of DEG poisoning in India leads down a murky path of convoluted, and dysfunctional drugs regulation systems in the country, and throws up the big question of, just how safe are the drugs made in India?