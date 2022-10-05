WHO Pulls Up Indian Cough Syrup Brand After 66 Kids Die in Gambia

Image used for representation.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, October 5, issued alerts against four cough and cold syrups manufactured by an Indian company after 66 kids died in Gambia.
The Haryana-based company – Maiden Pharmaceuticals – has been “potentially linked” to the deaths of the children who had developed acute kidney injuries, the WHO was quoted as saying by Reuters.
The Gambia’s government started investigating this in late July, after kids who were younger than five years of age started developing acute kidney injuries.
WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while the “contaminated products” were detected only in The Gambia, there’s no clarity if they were distributed to other countries as well, and if so, these products should be detected and recalled from circulation. The WHO added that there should be “increased surveillance."
Neither India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation nor the health ministry has commented on this so far.
