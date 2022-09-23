Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Do I Like It?' New Podcast Series From The Quint

On this show, we get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the simple question: Do I Like It?
The Quint's new podcast series - 'Do I Like It?' is all about reviews.

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Have anything in mind that you would like us to review? Drop a mail to podcast@thequint.com.

