COVID-19: WHO Suspends Supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Through UN

On Saturday, 2 April, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it has suspended supply of India-made COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin through United Nations agencies.

The WHO says this is because Bharat Biotech needs to conduct process and facility upgrades to address manufacturing process deficiencies recently identified in an inspection held between 14 and 22 March, PTI reported.

The organisation also asked countries that have received the vaccine to take appropriate actions, however, it is unclear what these would be.