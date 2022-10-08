'Shocked, Deeply Saddened': Maiden Pharma Responds to WHO Alert On Cough Syrups

'We're not selling anything in domestic market. We've been obtaining raw materials from certified & reputed companies,' said Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the Haryana-based company that recently came under fire for DEG contamination in their cough syrups that allegedly caused the death of 66 children in the Gambia.

According to a statement put out by the company, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) officials have taken samples (of the cough syrups in question) and they are awaiting the results, reported news agency ANI.