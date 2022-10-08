'Shocked, Deeply Saddened': Maiden Pharma Responds to WHO Alert On Cough Syrups

According to Thakur, the company was prosecuted by a government health inspector for quality violations under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, in 2018.

Before that, in 2017, BTW, a Magistrate Court in Kerala prosecuted the company fined this company Rs 1000 under the same Act.

The company was blacklisted by Bihar (2011) and Jammu and Kashmir (2019) for supplying sub-standard drugs.

The company was also blacklisted by Vietnam in 2014 for violation of Quality Control Regulation and Drug Regulation.

Since the incident, in press release, the Drugs Controller's Office has suggested that the approval for the drug manufacturing falls under the jurisdiction of the Haryana State Regulatory Authority.

CDSCO has also requested the WHO to share with it, the report linking the deaths in Gambia to the cough syrups, and assured that an investigation has been launched by them in collaboration with the Haryana state regulators.