Pharmaceutical Firm Booked After Cough Syrup Kills 12 Children

Police have also slapped section 308 of the Indian Penal Act for attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The lab report, which led to the registration of the FIR, said the syrup produced by Digital Vision Pharmaceuticals was contaminated and contained 34 percent diethylene glycol, a toxic compound.

Thakur said the state government was informed by Jammu and Kashmir's drug controller on 15 February about the deaths after the children had taken Coldbest-PC cough syrup from batch number 5201. The Himachal Pradesh government then set up a team headed by an assistant drug controller that inspected the firm the same day, he added.

The Nahan drug inspector also took five samples of Coldbest-PC, which have been sent to a laboratory for testing. The report is awaited, the chief minister said. The drug inspector also seized other records from the firm, he added.

The CM said that the company was directed to immediately withdraw this batch of the cough syrup from the market.