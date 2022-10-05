WHO Pulls Up Indian Cough Syrup Brand After 66 Kids Die in Gambia
The WHO issued alerts against four cough syrups manufactured by an Indian company after 66 kids died in The Gambia.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, October 5, issued alerts against four cough and cold syrups manufactured by an Indian company after 66 kids died in Gambia.
The Haryana-based company – Maiden Pharmaceuticals – has been “potentially linked” to the deaths of the children who had developed acute kidney injuries, the WHO was quoted as saying by Reuters.
While The Gambia’s government has been investigating the deaths since last month, the WHO is also now conducting its own investigation “with the company and regulatory authorities in India,” reported Reuters.
The Gambia’s government started investigating this in late July, after kids who were younger than five years of age started developing acute kidney injuries.
WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while the “contaminated products” were detected only in The Gambia, there’s no clarity if they were distributed to other countries as well, and if so, these products should be detected and recalled from circulation. The WHO added that there should be “increased surveillance."
According to The Wire, the cough syrups – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup – were found to have diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, both of which are harmful to humans.
Neither India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation nor the health ministry has commented on this so far.
The WHO also stated,
"To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products."
(With inputs from Reuters and The Wire.)
