4 Major Anti-Cancer Drugs, Several Vaccines & Antibiotics To Be More Affordable

In the revised list, endocrine medicines and contraceptives Fludrocortisone, Ormeloxifene, Insulin Glargine and Teneliglitin have been added.

Montelukast, which acts on the respiratory track, and ophthalmological drug Latanoprost also figure in the list.

Besides, cardiovascular medicines Dabigatran and Tenecteplase too find place in the list besides medicines used in palliative care.

"Antinfectives such as Ivermectine, Meropenem, Cefuroxime, Amikacin, Bedaquiline, Delamanid, Itraconazole ABC Dolutegravir have been added to the NLM," Dr Y K Gupta, Vice Chairman of the Standing National Committee on Medicines, said.

The drugs in NLEM are included in scheduled category and their price is regulated by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Gupta said.

A revised list of 399 formulations was submitted by an expert committee under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last year. After detailed analysis of Indian requirements, major changes were sought by Mandaviya