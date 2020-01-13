New Paytm QR Code Let’s You Send Money To Any Google Pay-Like Apps

Paytm has been facing intense competition from Unified Payment Interface (UPI) players in the country, forcing the brand to look at new ways to appeal to users.

Now, it has launched a feature that will allow users to make payment via QR code using any other UPI or wallet apps.

This facility is available through the Paytm All-in-One QR code for merchants, which ensures you don’t need to be a Paytm user to use QR code for payment.

Paytm, through its statement has pointed out “the QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps directly into their bank accounts at a zero percent fee.”