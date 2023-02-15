Explained: Why Is Air India-Airbus-Boeing Agreement for 470 Aircraft a Big Deal?

The landmark order for 470 aircraft has shocked the world, owing to its sheer size and how it's going to change Air India.
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint)
In one of the world’s largest aviation orders, Tata-owned Air India struck a record deal to add a total of 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing into their fleet at a time when the carrier races to tap into the surging demand for affordable air travel, especially from India’s growing middle-class consumers.
Here is all you need to know about the mammoth deal.
The largest Indian international carrier and second-largest domestic airline is purchasing 220 Boeing aircrafts, based out of the United States, and 250 passenger jets from European manufacturer Airbus.
While the agreement between Boeing and Air India clocks in at a whopping $34 billion, financial details regarding the deal with Airbus have remained scarce.
Moreover, Air India also signed MOUs for 68 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, making Air India the only Indian airline that has ordered the XWB, which is also the largest order ever for the engine that exclusively powers the Airbus A350-1000.
Air India also ordered 12 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines, the only engine option for the Airbus A350-900, an order which is considered to be substantial.
But the real winner of the deal is the American company General Electric, which received an order for 40 GEnx and 20 GE9X, the engines that power the Boeing 787 Dreamliner 777-9, respectively.
Once the deal was officially announced, it did not take long for the leaders of India, France, the UK, and the US to react. It was lauded as a glowing example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will create employment opportunities within all the involved nations.
In a called with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the “landmark” agreement will create nearly 1 million jobs across 44 American states.
The Indian PM had a "warm and productive" telephone call with the American president where the two leaders expressed satisfaction at keeping Indo-US strategic partnerships, which will result in growth across all domains,” an Indian government statement said.
Moreover, British PM Rishi Sunak said that by building trade ties with growing economic power like India, the UK will ensure that their native business remain at the forefront of global growth.
He added that the “landmark deal" will create “better-paid jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales.”
Congratulating the Tatas and Airbus on the agreement, Modi said that the deal reflects on the keeping ties between India and France, and said, “Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution."
Calling the deal a milestone in ties between the two nations, Macron said that French companies are actively working with India with regards to carbon neutrality and energy transition.
The global economic slowdown and Europe being on the brink of recession opens up opportunities for India to fill the void left by China, as seen in this mammoth deal.
The landmark order for 470 aircraft has shocked the world, owing to its sheer size and the implications it brings for Air India, the aviation industry and some of the largest economies in the world. It became the largest bulk order for aircraft, eclpsing an order by American Airlines for 460 planes almost a decade ago.
Founded in the 1930s by the Tatas, Air India’s massive deal with Airbus and Boeing is an attempt to win traffic from Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, among others, which have produced a business model ferrying Indians abroad via their hubs in Dubai and Doha respectively.
The demand for air travel in Asia, particularly in India, has witnessed a significant surge over the past decade. The robust economic growth in the region has led to an increase in disposable incomes, making air travel accessible to millions of people.
Air India’s acquisition of wide bodied aircraft like the A350 now allows the carrier to enter these lucrative routes with non-stop flights to and from India, servicing the massive Indian diaspora abroad.
Currently, Indian travellers heavily rely on international airlines for flying overseas to the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world.
Moreover, it also gives the carrier legroom to battle within the domestic market, where its competitor Indigo has established dominance and led the space in recent years.
New CEO Campbell Wilson is working to revive its reputation as a world-class airline and shake off its image as a tardy, run-down operation with an ageing fleet and poor service.
In line with Wilson’s vision, it recently merged with Vistara, after which it became the country’s largest airline operating internationally and the second largest on domestic routes with a combined fleet of 218 aircraft flying to 52 domestic and 38 international destinations before the recent order.
But after the new deal, Air India’s fleet is expected to grow two-fold and overtake Indigo’s feet of 300 aircraft domestically, while also making its presence felt in international skies.
Details regarding the financing of the massive deal remain scarce, experts say that the company could either approved the domestic or foreign bond market, or the equity market in India.
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, on a videoconference with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, PM Modi and President Macron, said “Today is a historic moment for India, for Air India and for Airbus.”
The order’s size “demonstrates the appetite for growth in the Indian aviation industry. It’s the fastest growing in the world,” he added.
In a statement, Boeing said that their agreement with Air India includes the option for 50 additional 737 MAX aircraft and 20 Boeing 787-9s aircraft.
"When finalised, this will be the largest Boeing order in South Asia and a historic milestone in the aerospace company's nearly 90-year partnership with the carrier. The order will post to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website when final," the company said.
It added that the 737 MAX will further provide flexibility across Air India’s growing domestic and international route while putting a damper on fuel use and emissions by 20 percent.
