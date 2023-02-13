In Photos: Asia's Largest Aero Show, Aero India 2023, Takes Off at Bengaluru

India Air Force's 'Suryakiran' formation during he fly-past. Aero India 2023, the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Asia's largest aero show, Aero India, kicked off at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru on 13 February. The five-day-long event will will focus on building partnership between aerospace sector of India and foreign countries.
Indian Airforce aerobatics team 'Suryakiran' at the fly-past. Aero India 2023 has the theme 'The runway to billion opportunities'. India, according to an official press release from Ministry of Defence, will focus on 'Make in India, Make for the World' motto. India's defence export capabilities are expected to improve in the coming years, PM Narendra Modi said.
Indian Air Force's fly-past at Aero India 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023. PM Modi said, "India will become one of the leading defence exporters globally."
Apart from 'Suryakiran' formation, Indian Air Force also displayed 'Gurukul' formation at Aero India 2023.
Choppers taking off at Aero India, Bengaluru's inaugural event. The aero show is expected to focus on development of 'Make in India' projects in the aerospace sector. Inaugurating the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'Atmanirbhar' (self-sufficient) India will focus on Tejas fighter planes and INS Vikrant. Tejas will be fully indigenised, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Indian Air Force maneuvers its choppers at the fly-past ceremony of Aero India 2023. The Minister of Defence had earlier announced that 252 MoUs, worth Rs 70,000 crore, are expected to be signed during the show.
Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace and others are exhibitors at Aero India.
"Aero India is not only a show, but it is also a reflection of India's self-confidence and capabilities. 'New India' of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will there be any shortage in its hard work," PTI quoted PM Narendra Modi, who spoke at Aero India 2023.
A stationary India Air Force flight at the Aero India 2023, show.
