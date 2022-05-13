Industry Veteran Campbell Wilson Appointed Air India CEO: Who Is He?

Founding CEO Scoot, Campbell Wilson.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
Air India has finally got its first foreign national Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Campbell Wilson, the founding CEO of low-cost airline Scoot, months after Tata Sons took over the debt-laden national carrier.
Turkish Airlines chief Ilker Ayci had first been appointed the Air India CEO by the Tatas, but he had declined the offer on 1 March, following which Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran had taken over as Air India chairperson.
Commenting on the appointment, N Chandrasekaran said,
But who is Campbell Wilson? Will he be able to turn things around for Air India?
Fifty-year-old Wilson has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.
While having started off as a management trainee with Singapore Airlines (SIA) in New Zealand in 1996, Wilson has worked for the SIA group for more than 15 years in countries such as Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong.
Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, an airline owned by the Tatas.
He then served as the senior vice president of sales and marketing of SIA, where he oversaw pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, brand and marketing, global sales, and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.
Wilson holds a master's in Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, speaking on his appointment, Wilson, said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)