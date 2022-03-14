Marathon Man, Tata Sons Chief: Who Is N Chandrasekaran, New Air India Chairman?

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, was on Monday, 14 March, appointed as the chairperson of erstwhile national airline, Air India.

This comes barely a month after the surprise appointment and then the quick exit of former chairperson of Turkish Airlines, Ilker Ayci, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India.

Tata Group is yet to find Ayci's replacement even as Chandrasekaran takes over as Air India's chairman.

Chandrasekaran, the first non-Parsi and professional executive to head the Tata Group, had taken over as the seventh chairman of Tata Sons Ltd back in January 2017 after joining the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016.