5 Reasons Why RRR's Golden Globe-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Became a Sensation

MM Keeravani is a frequent collaborator of SS Rajamouli’s – working with him on every single one of his films, even the highly successful Bahubali. Keeravani shot to fame with the 1990's film Manasu Mamatha – predominantly working in the Telugu industry, his work has also featured in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi industries. He has won the National Award for his film Annamayya.

So what is so outstanding about the beats of Keeravani’s latest Award-winning song? To be fair, according to him, it’s the fact that the beats are “not very frequently heard from the West”.

In an interview with Variety, he states, “The beat is 6/8 — that’s not very frequently heard from the West, but more frequently heard from India and sometimes from Africa and countries like that.”

Adding, “And in ‘Naatu Naatu,’ this beat took another dimension and another level of BPM (beats per minute) which is very rarely heard in the West.”

Check out Keeravai's speech after winning the prestigious award: