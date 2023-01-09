'Tortured For 65 Nights': Jr NTR On Shooting 'Naatu Naatu' Song With Ram Charan

As per a report by The Indian Express, the actor also talked about how they shot the famous 'Naatu Naatu' song, he said, “We shot it on the last leg of the film. We were tortured for 65 nights. We were beating each other, me and Ram Charan — we were killing each other and then it started with apologising — SS Rajamouli really wanted us to hate each other. Finally, by the 21st or 22nd night, we stopped apologising and said let’s get it done. And that’s when he brings his bazooka, called Naatu Naatu. We’ve done complicated steps, but Naatu Naatu is not about the steps being complicated, it was the synchronisation, which Rajamouli stressed on.”

On the other end, Rajamouli recently won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. The film has been shortlisted for the Oscars and has bagged several nominations for The Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.