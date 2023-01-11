Ram Charan, NTR Jr & SS Rajamouli React to RRR's Big Win at the Golden Globes

NTR Jr, MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan at the 80th Golden Globes Award ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic action drama RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, created history by winning the first Golden Globe Award for India on 11 January. 'Naatu Naatu,' the film's catchy musical number, bagged the award for 'Best Original Song,' beating heavyweights like Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
Thrilled by their film's global success, the film's cast and crew cheered for composer MM Keeravani as he accepted the award at the ceremony.
Sharing a video from the award ceremony, the film's director took to social media to share the big news with his fans. "SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:) I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release #GoldenGlobes," Rajamouli tweeted.
Here, take a look:
Taking to Twitter, NTR Jr congratulated Keeravani on his big win and wrote, "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani."
Ram Charan also shared a couple of pictures from the award ceremony on social media. Taking to Instagram, he captioned his post, "& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes (star emoji) @rrrmovie #natunatu."
Here take a look:
Besides the two leads, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles.
The epic action drama made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022.