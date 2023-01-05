SS Rajamouli Wins Best Director for 'RRR' at New York Film Critics Circle

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, hit the silver screens in March 2022. The film became a global hit within months of its release, winning a number of prestigious accolades and scoring several nominations at the 2023 Oscars and the Golden Globes.

In addition, Rajamouli recently won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a clip that's going viral from the event, the director can be seen receiving his award as the crowd applauds for him.