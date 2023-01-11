Golden Globes 2023 Live Updates: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song
The Indian film 'RRR' bagged two nominations at the 80th Golden Globe awards.
The 80th edition of the Golden Globes is being helf in Los Angeles featuring comedian Jerrod Carmichael as the host. Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the list of nominations with eight nods with the TV nominations being led by Abbott Elementary (5). Comedian and actor Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
For India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for ‘Best Non-English Language Film’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for Naatu Naatu. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is also in the running in the documentary category.
Here are live updates of the Golden Globe 2023.
Golden Globes LIVE: Quinta Brunson & Michelle Yeoh Win 'Best Actress' for TV and Film Respectively
Abbott Elementary and Everything Everywhere All At Once continue to win big at the Golden Globes. Quinta Brunson takes home the award for 'Best Television Actress in a Musical/ Comedy Series' for Abbott Elementary.
The Best Actress - Motion Picture- Musical/ Comedy is Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Golden Globes LIVE: 'RRR' Song 'Naatu Naatu' Wins 'Best Song'
The track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR won the Golden Globe award for 'Best Original Song'. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, was sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
The film has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globes.
The award for 'Best Score' in a motion picture went to Justin Hurwitz for Babylon.
Golden Globes LIVE: 'Abbott Elementary' Star Tyler James Williams Wins 'Best Supporting Actor - TV'
Tyler James Williams has won 'Best Supporting Actor (TV)' for his role as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary. This is the actor's first Golden Globe award.
