RRR's Golden Globe Nomination Is Opening Doors For Indian Cinema

Now, Rahman has given (and keeps giving) highly superior, profound music and background scores before and after Slumdog Millionaire but 'Jai Ho' (based on his Tamil song Yella pugazhum oruvan oruvanukkey from the Vijay starter Azhagiya Thamizh Magan) only went onto win big.

It was a tremendous moment to see him on the Oscar stage - it opened the second door that gave truly high hopes to film talents across India and Asia. It was a moment that converted the Indian film industry to a powerhouse, one that will get cemented when Rajamouli wins with RRR, which is trail-blazing its way to the many podiums already. The several nominations and the awards so far are a HUGE harbinger of the changing times for Indian cinema in more ways than one.

The times we lived in when A R Rahman was nominated for his music across the globe were a trifle more silent than now. Hence, before anyone could even fathom the enormity of even an Academy nomination, he went on and won two of those golden men and then the Grammys as well! But it was for a film that was not produced in India and which wasn’t made by an Indian filmmaker. And this is where RRR stands in a league of its own now.